 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tyreekhill_v2_240604.jpg
Jefferson deal fallout for the Dolphins
nbc_pft_toughestplayers_240604.jpg
PFT Draft: Toughest players in NFL history
nbc_pft_winnerloserspt2_240604.jpg
Jefferson deal fallout: Winner, loser or neither?

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tyreekhill_v2_240604.jpg
Jefferson deal fallout for the Dolphins
nbc_pft_toughestplayers_240604.jpg
PFT Draft: Toughest players in NFL history
nbc_pft_winnerloserspt2_240604.jpg
Jefferson deal fallout: Winner, loser or neither?

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Deebo Samuel has “moved past” trade rumors

  
Published June 4, 2024 07:08 PM

Deebo Samuel’s contract runs through 2025, with the star receiver having signed a three-year extension in 2022 with $41 million in guarantees. But the contract allows for the 49ers to move on after 2024, leaving Samuel with an uncertain future.

“At the end of the day, the contract was signed. I know what I signed up for, and we’re just focused on this year,” Samuel said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com.

Samuel’s name was the subject of trade rumors before the 2024 draft ended. The team received calls about both Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, but General Manager John Lynch said after the draft the 49ers weren’t interested in trading either player moving forward.

Still, with the 49ers trying to sign Aiyuk to a long-term deal that will make him among the highest-paid receivers in the league, the 49ers likely can’t afford Samuel beyond this season. It’s surely a reason they selected Ricky Pearsall with the 31st overall pick.

“Yeah, I heard [the trade rumors],” Samuel said. “Had a conversation with my agent about it. They was going back and forth with whoever it was. It was a thing at first, but we done moved past it. So we here, and we here to get better.”

Aiyuk earned second-team All-Pro honors in 2023, catching 75 passes for 1,342 yards with seven touchdowns, while Samuel, a first-ream All-Pro in 2021, had a combined 1,117 scrimmage yards and 12 total touchdowns last season.

Samuel has offered his support to Aiyuk, who skipped the mandatory minicamp Tuesday.

“At the end of the day, you want to get what you deserve and you hope it happens, but it’s not going to happen in the timely manner that you want it to happen,” Samuel said, via Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area. “It’s just a waiting game, and it’s a situation where his agent communicates with them and they communicate back and it’s just a back and forth for a long time.”