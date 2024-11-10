 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_askrodney_241108.jpg
Smith, Lattimore are top deadline acquisitions
nbc_pft_djmoore_241108.jpg
Moore leaving field mid-play was a ‘bad look’
nbc_pft_deshaunwatson_241108.jpg
Watson remains a ‘distraction’ for the Browns

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_askrodney_241108.jpg
Smith, Lattimore are top deadline acquisitions
nbc_pft_djmoore_241108.jpg
Moore leaving field mid-play was a ‘bad look’
nbc_pft_deshaunwatson_241108.jpg
Watson remains a ‘distraction’ for the Browns

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Deebo Samuel is expected to play on Sunday

  
Published November 10, 2024 08:24 AM

The 49ers are set to have running back Christian McCaffrey in the lineup for the first time this season when they face the Buccaneers on Sunday and another key offensive piece is expected to be on hand as well.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel was limited in practice all week due to rib and oblique injuries and he was listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report on Friday. According to multiple reports, Samuel will be on the field against Tampa on Sunday afternoon.

Samuel has 24 catches for 406 yards and a touchdown to go with 23 carries for 66 yards and a touchdown in seven appearances this season.

Defensive end Nick Bosa (hip) and safety Malik Mustapha (calf) are the other questionable players for the 49ers. A preview of the matchup with the Buccaneers and looks at all of this week’s other games can be found here.