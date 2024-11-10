Deebo Samuel is expected to play on Sunday

The 49ers are set to have running back Christian McCaffrey in the lineup for the first time this season when they face the Buccaneers on Sunday and another key offensive piece is expected to be on hand as well.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel was limited in practice all week due to rib and oblique injuries and he was listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report on Friday. According to multiple reports, Samuel will be on the field against Tampa on Sunday afternoon.

Samuel has 24 catches for 406 yards and a touchdown to go with 23 carries for 66 yards and a touchdown in seven appearances this season.

Defensive end Nick Bosa (hip) and safety Malik Mustapha (calf) are the other questionable players for the 49ers. A preview of the matchup with the Buccaneers and looks at all of this week’s other games can be found here.