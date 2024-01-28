Deebo Samuel is ready to “put everything on the line”

49ers receiver Deebo Samuel is good to go for Sunday’s NFC Championship. He wouldn’t have it any other way.

“A game like this, got to put everything on the line,” Samuel said, via NFL.com. “We’ve been here four out of the last five years. Three years, we fell short, and then one year, we fell short in the Super Bowl. It’s kind of like, what is it gonna take? I feel like we’ve got all the things that we need in this building. . . . It’s all hands on deck, and we know what’s at stake.”

Samuel went from a 50-50 proposition to play earlier in the week to off the injury report, and good to go. And he intends to play like he always does

“I ain’t protecting nothing,” Samuel said.

He called the injury a “deep bruise,” and nothing more.

“Right when I figured out it wasn’t the same thing as the Browns game, it was kind of a relief to know it wasn’t a fracture,” Samuel said. “It was just like a deep bruise or whatever. But I’m talking about timeless hours in here, day in and day out, just to get where we’re at right now.”

They’re trying to get to the next step, and then to the next. Four years after nearly winning the Super Bowl, they have another shot.

Step one means beating the Lions on Sunday. It won’t be easy. It will be a little less difficult with Samuel able to play without restrictions.