Deebo Samuel, Jauan Jennings return to practice on limited basis

49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (ribs/knee) returned to practice Wednesday. He was limited.

Samuel missed all three practices last week with his injuries but played 48 of 55 offensive snaps against the Cardinals. He had no targets for the first time in his career for a full game and ran for only 6 yards on three carries.

Wide receiver Jauan Jennings (shin) also was limited Wednesday.

Jennings was inactive Sunday after not practicing all week.

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw (ankle), cornerback Charvarius Ward (heel), running back Elijah Mitchell (knee) and offensive guard Jon Feliciano (concussion) did not practice.

Running back Christian McCaffrey and tackle Trent Williams received veteran rest days.