Deebo Samuel not practicing with rib and knee injuries

49ers receiver Deebo Samuel was banged up in last Thursday’s victory over the Giants. Six days later, he’s still working his way back.

Samuel not only has an injury to his ribs, but he also has a knee issue, coach Kyle Shanahan said before Wednesday’s practice. Samuel will not practice.

Receiver Jauan Jennings (shin) and linebacker Dre Greenlaw (ankle) also will rehab during practice. Receiver Brandon Aiyuk (shoulder), linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (ankle) and cornerback Ambry Thomas (knee) will get limited work.

The 49ers initially feared a serious rib injury for Samuel after he landed on the football in the fourth quarter. He returned to the game and scored a 27-yard touchdown, but he did undergo medical exams that revealed no break.

He was sore a day later, according to Shanahan, and the All-Pro did rehab work Monday while the team practiced.

The knee injury is new.

“It was something we really didn’t know until the next day, later in that day, just him being sore and stuff,” Shanahan said of the knee injury, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “He didn’t realize it until later.”

Samuel has 17 receptions for 247 yards with one touchdown plus eight carries for 48 yards with a score this season.