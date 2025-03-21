 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_doesnotbelong_250320.jpg
Which doesn’t belong and why: WR free agency
nfl_pft_stefondiggs_250320.jpg
How Diggs could fit with the Patriots
nbc_pft_brownswentz_250320.jpg
Browns, Wentz have mutual interest, per reports

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_doesnotbelong_250320.jpg
Which doesn’t belong and why: WR free agency
nfl_pft_stefondiggs_250320.jpg
How Diggs could fit with the Patriots
nbc_pft_brownswentz_250320.jpg
Browns, Wentz have mutual interest, per reports

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Deebo Samuel on trade to Washington: I like to win

  
Published March 20, 2025 11:20 PM

After the 49ers finished off a disappointing 6-11 season, Deebo Samuel requested a trade. The 49ers granted his wish March 1 in exchange for a fifth-round pick.

He goes from a team in rebuild mode to one that is ascending, having made the NFC Championship Game last season.

Samuel said in his introductory news conference Thursday that his decision was “tougher than most people think” because of the relationships he developed in San Francisco. He gave the 49ers a list of five preferred destinations, with Washington one of the five.

“Being in San Francisco, I like winners. I like to win,” Samuel said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone. com. “I’m not one of your biggest losers. They went to the NFC Championship.”

The Commanders had several draws for Samuel, including his familiarity with General Manager Adam Peters, who previously served as the 49ers’ assistant G.M., and his desire to return to the East Coast. The Commanders’ immediate turnaround with quarterback Jayden Daniels also was a plus.

It didn’t hurt that the team committed to Samuel by reworking his contract to guarantee $17 million of his 2025 salary while adding $3 million in incentives.

“That meant a lot,” Samuel said. “By not stepping on the field for this team, not meeting everybody in the building, it just kind of shows what they think. And for me, on my end, it’s just like, they put as much trust in me to do the things they did as far as my contract, I can’t come in here and let them down.

“I’ve got to give it my all, do all the things that I need to do to be the best version of myself when I come here.”

Samuel is coming off a disappointing season with only 806 scrimmage yards and four total touchdowns.