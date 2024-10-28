Deebo Samuel questionable to return with injury to his ribs

49ers receiver Deebo Samuel played tonight after a pneumonia bout sent him to the hospital earlier in the week.

He has left, though, with an injury.

The 49ers list him as questionable to return with an injury to his ribs.

With the 49ers holding a 27-17 lead with 6:18 remaining, it seems unlikely Samuel comes back even if able. He has four carries for 15 yards and four catches for 71 yards. Samuel also had a 66-yard touchdown called back by a holding penalty.

The 49ers also lost linebacker Dee Winters, who is ruled out with a concussion.

Running back Jordan Mason (shoulder) has not returned in the second half.