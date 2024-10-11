 Skip navigation
nbc_csu_brownseaglesv3_241010.jpg
NFL Week 6 preview: Browns vs. Eagles
nbc_csu_chargersbroncosv2_241010.jpg
NFL Week 6 preview: Chargers vs. Broncos
nbc_csu_coltstitans_241010.jpg
NFL Week 6 preview: Colts vs. Titans

Deebo Samuel scores on 76-yard reception, 49ers lead 13-0

  
Published October 10, 2024 09:07 PM

The Seahawks have two turnovers. They are fortunate still to be within two scores.

San Francisco leads 13-0, scoring only six points off the two takeaways. Its touchdown came on a 76-yard catch-and-run by Deebo Samuel, who has two catches for 87 yards.

Seattle drove 39 yards in six plays, reaching the San Francisco 25 before Malik Mustapha picked Geno Smith at the 2-yard line and went out of bounds at the 3. The 49ers drove 90 yards in 13 plays before stalling at the Seattle 7.

The 49ers, who led the league in red zone percentage in 2023, now have scored only nine touchdowns on 23 drives inside the opponents’ 20-yard line. Only Miami and New England are worse.

The 49ers recovered a Laviska Shenault Jr. fumble on the kickoff following Samuel’s touchdown, and drove only 6 yards to the Seattle 23 before settling for another Matthew Wright field goal.

Wright, who is filling in for the injured Jake Moody, has field goals of 25 and 41 yards.

Brock Purdy has completed 4 of 8 passes for 109 yards, while Smith has struggled in going 4-for-9 for 53 yards and a pick.