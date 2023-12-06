Deebo Samuel snags NFC offensive player of the week

The 49ers won the biggest game on the Week 13 schedule and wide receiver Deebo Samuel had a big hand in the victory.

Samuel scored on a 12-yard run on the first possession of the third quarter to extend the 49ers’ lead to 21-6 and then added a pair of receiving touchdowns to help push the Niners to a 42-19 win. Those touchdowns covered 48 and 46 yards as Samuel took short passes from Brock Purdy and turned them into huge gains that deposited him into the end zone.

The wideout finished the day with four catches for 116 yards and three carries for 22 yards. It was the first three touchdown game of his career.

As a result of that effort, Samuel was named the NFC offensive player of the week on Wednesday. It’s the third time he’s take the honor and the first time since 2021.