Deebo Samuel, Terry McLaurin are expected to return to full practices this week

Commanders wide receivers Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel are expected to return to full participation in practice this week.

“The plan is to have full weeks of practice for them,” head coach Dan Quinn said on SiriusXM’s “Movin the Chains,” via Ben Standig of lastmanstandig.com.

The Commanders played Sunday’s game against the Cowboys without McLaurin (quad), Samuel (heel) and Noah Brown (groin). Brown is on injured reserve.

It was the fourth game McLaurin has missed this season since his injury in Week 3.

Samuel has had little practice time the past three weeks, but Sunday’s game was the first that he’s missed. He is the only wide receiver on the roster with more than 10 receptions and his four touchdowns are tied with tight end Zach Ertz for the most on the team.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels avoided a significant injury with his hamstring, which he injured in the second half of the loss to the Cowboys. Still, his status for Monday’s game at Kansas City is uncertain.