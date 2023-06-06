Deebo Samuel vows not to repeat “awful” 2022 season

49ers receiver Deebo Samuel stayed away from the offseason program in 2022, but for the mandatory minicamp. It sounds as if he won’t be skipping voluntary workouts again.

Via Matt Barrows of TheAthletic.com, Samuel described his performance last year as “awful ,” and he explained that the lack of formal work in the 2022 offseason left him feeling sluggish.

“I’ll never put anything like that on tape again,” Samuel said.

Samuel eventually got the contract he wanted, after staying away and behaving as if he wanted to be traded.

Appearing in 13 regular-season games last year, Samuel had 56 catches for 632 yards and two touchdowns. He added 232 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

He averaged 11.3 yards per catch and 5.5 yard per carry after averaging 18.2 and 6.2, respectively, in 2021. His total touchdowns fell from 18 to five.