DeForest Buckner returns to practice, Michael Pittman Jr. fully participates again

  
Published November 14, 2024 03:57 PM

The Colts welcomed defensive tackle DeForest Buckner back to practice on Thursday.

Buckner did not practice on Wednesday because of a foot injury, but he was listed as a full participant in the team’s second workout of the week. That would seem to bode well for his chances of playing against the Jets this weekend and Friday’s injury report will bring further word on his availability.

Things are also looking good for wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. for Sunday. Pittman missed last Sunday with a back injury, but he has been a full participant in practice both days this week.

Left tackle Bernhard Raimann (knee) missed a second straight practice and linebacker E.J. Speed (knee) remained a limited participant.