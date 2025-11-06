DeForest Buckner ruled out and won’t travel, Sauce Gardner clears concussion protocol

The Colts will not have one of their key defenders for Sunday’s game against the Falcons in Germany.

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner has been ruled out with a neck injury after he did not practice on Wednesday and Thursday. He will not travel with the team to Berlin.

In nine games this season, Buckner has recorded 42 total tackles with nine tackles for loss, 13 QB hits, and 4.0 sacks.

Cornerback Sauce Gardner has cleared concussion protocol and is set to make his debut with Indianapolis on Sunday. He was a full participant in Thursday’s practice, as he was on Wednesday.

Defensive end Samson Ebukam (knee), receiver Anthony Gould (knee), and defensive end Tyquan Lewis (groin) also did not participate on Thursday. Defensive tackle Grover Stewart did not practice with a rest day.

Receiver Michael Pittman (glute) and cornerback Kenny Moore (Achilles) were full participants after they did not participate on Wednesday.