 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_lionscommanders_251106.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: Lions vs. Commanders
csu_best_bets_week_10.jpg
Panthers, Lions among NFL Week 10 Best bets
nbc_csu_phivsgb_251106.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: Eagles vs. Packers

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_lionscommanders_251106.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: Lions vs. Commanders
csu_best_bets_week_10.jpg
Panthers, Lions among NFL Week 10 Best bets
nbc_csu_phivsgb_251106.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: Eagles vs. Packers

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

DeForest Buckner ruled out and won’t travel, Sauce Gardner clears concussion protocol

  
Published November 6, 2025 04:38 PM

The Colts will not have one of their key defenders for Sunday’s game against the Falcons in Germany.

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner has been ruled out with a neck injury after he did not practice on Wednesday and Thursday. He will not travel with the team to Berlin.

In nine games this season, Buckner has recorded 42 total tackles with nine tackles for loss, 13 QB hits, and 4.0 sacks.

Cornerback Sauce Gardner has cleared concussion protocol and is set to make his debut with Indianapolis on Sunday. He was a full participant in Thursday’s practice, as he was on Wednesday.

Defensive end Samson Ebukam (knee), receiver Anthony Gould (knee), and defensive end Tyquan Lewis (groin) also did not participate on Thursday. Defensive tackle Grover Stewart did not practice with a rest day.

Receiver Michael Pittman (glute) and cornerback Kenny Moore (Achilles) were full participants after they did not participate on Wednesday.