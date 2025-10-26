Deion Sanders after Colorado’s 53-7 loss to Utah: “It starts with me”

Deion Sanders suffered his worst loss as Colorado’s head coach on Saturday night, falling 53-7 to Utah. He said afterward that he knows he needs to lead his team better.

“It starts with me, it starts with the coaching staff. Let’s forget the guys for a minute, let’s start at the top,” Sanders said. “I’m trying to figure that one out. I really am.”

The game wasn’t even as close as the 53-7 final score would indicate, as Utah led 43-0 at halftime before calling off the dogs in the second half. Asked what he said to his team at halftime when trailing by six touchdowns, Sanders answered, “I don’t remember, but I’m pretty sure it wasn’t pleasant.”

Colorado is 3-5 this season and Sanders said his team is running out of time to turn this into a winning season.

“We’ve got to figure this out, like now,” Sanders said. “Now.”