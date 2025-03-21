 Skip navigation
Deion Sanders believes one specific team is spreading lies about Shedeur

  
Published March 21, 2025 02:32 PM

On Thursday, both Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Colorado coach Deion Sanders had something to say about lies they believe are being told about Shedeur in the pre-draft process.

Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports has more details on the specific things Deion said. Apparently, Deion believes one specific team is behind the criticism of Shedeur.

“We like to call that stuff out, though,” Deion said. “I know who it is. You’re going to make me call him out. You know what team, yeah, all right? You gotta understand it. Don’t make me pull behind the curtains and step in that thing.”

Bucky Brooks of NFL Network laughed and said it wasn’t time to be “petty” and that "[w]e keep it on the high road.”

Said Deion, laughing: “I try to keep it on the high road but I don’t know the address.”

It’ll be interesting to see whether Deion eventually decides to name names regarding the teams, coaches, and/or executives who are saying negative things about Shedeur.