Deion Sanders: Eagles and Ravens called Shedeur, who didn’t want to be a long-term backup

Deion Sanders says his son Shedeur asked both the Ravens and the Eagles not to draft him, preferring to go to a place where he saw a clear path to earning the starting quarterback job.

Deion confirmed on the New Heights podcast the report that the Ravens called Shedeur but he told them not to draft him. Deion also added that the Eagles called as well and were told the same thing. Deion says Shedeur didn’t think he’d have a realistic chance of becoming a starter while on the same team as Lamar Jackson or Jalen Hurts, and he’d rather play in Cleveland, where he believes he will get the chance to start.

“How in the world can somebody fault him for thinking, ‘Why in the world would I go back up Lamar for 10 more years?’ Who comes in with that mindset?” Deion said. “Where do these guys come from that sit on these platforms and say, ‘You should’ve sat behind and learned the game and developed.’ When have the pros developed anybody? By the time you get to the NFL they expect you to know what you need to do and do it, or somebody else is gonna get in there and do it.”

Sanders said young players learn by playing, not by watching.

“I’ve never sat on the bench and said ‘I’ve learned a lot today,’” Sanders said. “Who learns sitting on the bench?”

Shedeur is currently third on the Browns’ quarterback depth chart behind Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel, but his father believes he’s going to play this season.

“It’s gonna go down this year,” Deion said. “He’s gonna get a shot.”