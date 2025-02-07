 Skip navigation
Deion Sanders hires Marshall Faulk as Colorado’s running backs coach

  
Published February 7, 2025 06:30 AM

One Hall of Famer has hired another at Colorado.

Marshall Faulk has been named the new running backs coach for the Colorado Buffaloes, where his boss will be Deion Sanders.

Faulk has no coaching experience, but he was an all-time great college running back at San Diego State and an all-time great NFL running back for the Colts and Rams.

Both Faulk and Sanders are members of both the College Football Hall of Fame and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Sanders has turned Colorado into one of the most popular programs in college football, with his ability to lure big names as a recruiter. And now he has a very big name on his coaching staff.