Deion Sanders is cornering the market on trademarks

Deion Sanders is capitalizing on a level of fame even higher than when he played.

Via TMZ.com, Sanders has been filing for a variety of trademarks. Most recently, Sanders has squatted on “bull junk” and “give me my theme music.”

“Bull junk” is Sanders’s G-rated version of the PG-13 (or R, depending on frequency of use) term “bullshit.” And Sanders has been punctuating his famous pre-game speeches by issuing the command that his theme music play.

It really is the season of Deion, even though Colorado has lost two games in a row. The latest defeat was far closer than expected against USC, creating an air of celebration — despite a late-game scoring drive that consumed far too much time via too many runs and a lack of urgency between plays while the clock was running. Colorado squandered its chance to win the game, and few seemed to care, or even notice.

Colorado can move to 4-2 for the season with a win today over 1-4 Arizona State.

Meanwhile, two of his former teams square off on Sunday night. He won his own two Super Bowl rings in consecutive years, one with the 49ers in 1994 and one with the Cowboys in 1995. Neither team has won a Super Bowl since those two games.