Deion Sanders on leaving for the NFL: “I would never do that”

  
Published September 15, 2023 06:21 PM

Colorado coach Deion Sanders has become the biggest story in all of football. And regardless of whether he continues to be the biggest story in all of football, he intends to continue to be the Colorado coach. Or, at a minimum, a college football coach.

Although the NFL should be clamoring to bring Coach Prime to the next level, Sanders says it’s not in the cards.

I would never do that,” Deion told Rich Eisen on Friday.

“I love college. I love that the young men are still impressionable. They’re not so financially wealthy that they can’t hear you. At the next level, some of these guys make so much money they can’t hear. They can’t hear or they can’t see the things that they need to see and hear. I would have a hard time motivating a man that makes upwards of 20 and 30 and sometimes 40 million dollars to go out there and do your job. I got a problem with that.”

It also sounds as if Deion would make NFL players accountable for mistakes with their jobs.

“I would start with 53 and come out of the locker room at halftime with about 38,” Deion said.

Frankly, I think he’s selling himself short. We all want to have someone who can reach inside us and press the button that makes us chase greatness. He can do that, no matter how much money someone is making. Deion has proven he can motivate a roomful of men, regardless of the numbers on their W-2 forms.

And his answer is hardly binding. Once an owner offers Deion, say, upwards of 20 and 30 and maybe 40 million dollars per year, he might change his mind. He’s already proving that, all things considered, he would be worth it.