Matthew Stafford is the NFC offensive player of the week for Week 18

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford closed out the regular season with a big game.

Stafford went 25-of-40 for 259 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Rams to a 37-20 win over the Cardinals in Week 18. The win secured the fifth seed in the NFC playoffs for the Rams and made a good final argument for Stafford’s MVP case.

It will be a little while before we know if Stafford takes that prize, but we do know that he has been named the NFC offensive player of the week. It’s the fifth time that Stafford has taken that award and the first time since the 2021 season.

Stafford finished the year 388-of-597 for 4,707 yards, 46 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He led the league in both passing yards and passing touchdowns.