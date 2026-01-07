 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_chargerspats_260107.jpg
Breaking down storylines in Chargers vs. Patriots
nbc_pft_packersbearspicks_260107.jpg
Take your pick: Williams or Love for playoffs?
nbc_pft_packersbears_260107.jpg
Can Packers get out of ‘funk’ vs. Bears?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_chargerspats_260107.jpg
Breaking down storylines in Chargers vs. Patriots
nbc_pft_packersbearspicks_260107.jpg
Take your pick: Williams or Love for playoffs?
nbc_pft_packersbears_260107.jpg
Can Packers get out of ‘funk’ vs. Bears?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Matthew Stafford is the NFC offensive player of the week for Week 18

  
Published January 7, 2026 12:04 PM

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford closed out the regular season with a big game.

Stafford went 25-of-40 for 259 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Rams to a 37-20 win over the Cardinals in Week 18. The win secured the fifth seed in the NFC playoffs for the Rams and made a good final argument for Stafford’s MVP case.

It will be a little while before we know if Stafford takes that prize, but we do know that he has been named the NFC offensive player of the week. It’s the fifth time that Stafford has taken that award and the first time since the 2021 season.

Stafford finished the year 388-of-597 for 4,707 yards, 46 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He led the league in both passing yards and passing touchdowns.