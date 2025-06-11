Deion Sanders says everything is OK as he deals with health issue

Colorado coach Deion Sanders is currently away from his team and recuperating in Texas from an unspecified medical issue, but he put out a statement today saying he is OK.

“Wow, I am truly blessed for the abundance of well wishes, for all the thoughts and all of the prayers,” Sanders wrote on social media. “THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU! 🙏🏾 I can assure you all that everything is OKAY and will continue to be so. God got me like no other. I have so much more work to do to Glorify God so please believe God got me! I’m excited to get back to Colorado to be at home with my staff, team & all associated to our program. When we arrive back to Boulder you will be updated on everything. Until then, I’M COMING BABY, #CoachPrime.”

Sanders has revitalized the Colorado program but is heading into what could be a challenging third season on the job after losing Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter as well as his son and quarterback, Shedeur Sanders.

A Pro Football Hall of Famer, Sanders had a long NFL career with stops in Atlanta, San Francisco, Dallas, Washington and Baltimore.