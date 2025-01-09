Deion Sanders: The only way I would consider coaching in the NFL is to coach my sons

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders says there’s one way he would leave for the NFL: If he could coach both of his sons, quarterback Shedeur Sanders and cornerback Shilo Sanders.

Sanders said he is “99 percent sure” that Colorado’s bowl game was his final opportunity to coach Shedeur and Shilo, but when asked on GMA3 whether he might coach in the NFL some day, he said the opportunity to coach his sons again would be the one and only way.

“You know what? The only way I would consider it is to coach my sons,” Sanders said.

Sanders then emphasized the plural-s on “sons” to make clear he was referring to both Shedeur and Shilo. Shedeur is viewed as a potential first overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft, but Shilo is not viewed as a top draft prospect.

Still, Sanders emphasized that Colorado is where he wants to be.

“I love Colorado. I love everything we’re building I love what we’re doing, and I love Boulder, Colorado,” Sanders said.

And the only way he could love a coaching job more is if it gave him another chance to coach his sons.