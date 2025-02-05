Demario Davis believes Saints are “right there on the cusp”

The Saints are the only team in the NFL without a head coach, but that’s expected to change shortly after the Super Bowl wraps up on Sunday night.

Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is believed to be the team’s choice and a deal can be finalized once the Eagles are finished with the Chiefs. During a visit to PFT Live on Wednesday, Saints linebacker Demario Davis said he didn’t know if that’s the case but called himself “ready to roll” with any choice.

Davis also pushed back at the notion that the Saints’ job is an unattractive one. He said he believes the team is “right there on the cusp” because they have good leadership that will allow for a quick return to success if “the right break” goes their way.

“You gotta think about the market,” Davis said. “A good organization is going to be able to weather the market. It’s gonna have good times, it’s gonna have low times but it’s always gonna bounce back. You gonna be able to count on it. New Orleans is that kind of team. We have that kind of organization. We have a very strong culture. Even though we haven’t had the success, you don’t see the division with the team.”

Others might argue that the Saints are further away than Davis suggests, but they’ll be able to start providing some answers once Moore is officially installed as the new leader of the offense.