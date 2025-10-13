 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jetsfalltobroncosv2_251013.jpg
Jets offense is ‘below non-functional’
nbc_pft_mnfpreview_251013.jpg
Are the Bills on upset alert against the Falcons?
nbc_pft_seahawksdefeatjahuarsv2_251013.jpg
‘Watch out’ for the Seahawks as a top NFC seed

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jetsfalltobroncosv2_251013.jpg
Jets offense is ‘below non-functional’
nbc_pft_mnfpreview_251013.jpg
Are the Bills on upset alert against the Falcons?
nbc_pft_seahawksdefeatjahuarsv2_251013.jpg
‘Watch out’ for the Seahawks as a top NFC seed

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

DeMarvion Overshown is expected to return to practice in the “next week or two”

  
Published October 13, 2025 06:06 PM

Help is on the way for the Dallas defense.

Coach Brian Schottenheimer said Monday that the Cowboys will open the practice window for linebacker DeMarvion Overshown in the next week or two.

“All signs are pointing to the next week or so, and I know he’s gotten some very good reviews, and so I think we’re getting pretty close,” Schottenheimer said.

Overshown tore the ACL, MCL and PCL in his right knee in Week 14, which put his entire 2025 season in question. He has worked his way back to the point of being able to return this season.

In 13 games last season, Overshown totaled 90 tackles, an interception, five sacks, four passes defensed and a forced fumble.

He tore the ACL in his left knee in the preseason before his rookie season in 2023, missing that season.

Once Overshown returns to practice, he will have 21 days before the Cowboys have to make a decision on whether to activate him back to the roster.