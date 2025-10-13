DeMarvion Overshown is expected to return to practice in the “next week or two”

Help is on the way for the Dallas defense.

Coach Brian Schottenheimer said Monday that the Cowboys will open the practice window for linebacker DeMarvion Overshown in the next week or two.

“All signs are pointing to the next week or so, and I know he’s gotten some very good reviews, and so I think we’re getting pretty close,” Schottenheimer said.

Overshown tore the ACL, MCL and PCL in his right knee in Week 14, which put his entire 2025 season in question. He has worked his way back to the point of being able to return this season.

In 13 games last season, Overshown totaled 90 tackles, an interception, five sacks, four passes defensed and a forced fumble.

He tore the ACL in his left knee in the preseason before his rookie season in 2023, missing that season.

Once Overshown returns to practice, he will have 21 days before the Cowboys have to make a decision on whether to activate him back to the roster.