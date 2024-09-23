 Skip navigation
Barkley, Eagles surge to knock off Saints
nbc_pft_ramsupset49ers_240923.jpg
Rams hit 49ers with the kitchen sink in comeback
nbc_pft_falcons_240923.jpg
Falcons come up just short vs. Chiefs

Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
DeMeco Ryans: C.J. Stroud can’t get hit as much as he did on Sunday

  
Published September 23, 2024 09:36 AM

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud saw more of former teammate Jonathan Greenard than he would have liked during Sunday’s visit to Minnesota.

Greenard signed with the Vikings as a free agent this offseason and the edge rusher sacked Stroud three times during the Vikings’ 34-7 win over the AFC South club. Greenard said after the game that “it was definitely weird” facing the Texans, but the Texans were focused on other things when breaking down the matchup.

Stroud was sacked four times overall and he’s now been sacked 11 times this season, which puts him on pace to be sacked 62 times over 17 games. Head coach DeMeco Ryans said that the team has to do more to ensure that doesn’t happen.

“One of our No. 1 keys to success was protecting our quarterback, and we didn’t do that, and we didn’t win the game,” Ryans said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC. “Don’t want to see your quarterback hit as much as he was hit today, so we have to get it fixed.”

That process will likely get underway immediately and the Jaguars will be the next team to test the Texans’ protection.