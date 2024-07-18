DeMeco Ryans: C.J. Stroud has done a really good job this offseason as a leader

Quarterback C.J. Stroud took the league by storm in 2023, earning AP offensive rookie of the year honors after leading the Texans to an AFC South title.

As Houston begins its training camp this week, head coach DeMeco Ryans told reporters that like most players, Stroud can make significant strides in Year 2 because he’s had a full offseason instead of training in the pre-draft process.

“Where can we see him grow in his second year? It’s his leadership, first and foremost — continue to become the leader that we want him to be,” Ryans said in his Thursday press conference. “And it’s just in his play. It doesn’t change for C.J. or anyone else — can we get a little bit better each day? There’s no big grand thing for him, just continue to get a little bit better. You see how much better he got from his first day of camp last year until our last game — how much better [he got], you saw the growth of him. And that’s the same thing as we come into this season.”

Ryans added that because he has a year of NFL experience now, Stroud can be more vocal when it comes to leading the entire team and not just the offense. But Ryans noted he was pleased with how Stroud got his teammates together to throw and build a rapport away from the facility.

“I think C.J. has done a really good job this offseason as a leader when it comes to working with other guys — knowing that he’s not just working by himself, but finding the avenues to get a group together and work together,” Ryans said. “That’s very important, especially when it comes to timing in the passing game for receivers and quarterbacks. They have to be in sync. And it shows that they see how important that was because guys were working together this summer.”

But especially considering Stroud’s success in 2023, it’s not like the young quarterback has to fundamentally change anything entering his second season.

“C.J. just has to be himself,” Ryans said. “And that’s what’s made C.J. a special player, is just him being himself. He’s [got] a great family, raised the right way, does all things the right way. He just continues to be himself and guys will follow him because how he works, how he shows up with a great attitude — that’s why guys will follow him.”