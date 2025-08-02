DeMeco Ryans on Nick Chubb: Guys age, it’s not always gonna be the same

Texans running back Nick Chubb has been one of the most explosive ball carriers in football for most of his career, but the player who made all those big plays in Cleveland may not be the same one as the player who will turn 30 this year in Houston.

Asked about comparing Chubb, who has played in just 10 games over the last two seasons, to the younger and healthier version of him, Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans acknowledged he may not be the same.

“When it comes to Chubb, and how am I comparing him? You know, guys age. He’s been through a lot. It’s not always gonna be the same as his early years in the NFL, but what I hang my hat on with him is that this guy loves football. He’s physical, he plays the right way, he prepares himself the right way, really sharp guy when it comes to the protection scheme. He’s on it. He’s helping out the guys,” Ryans said. “I’m excited to see him play football, that’s what he’s always been, he’s always been a tremendous football player, especially when he’s healthy, so he’s still working his way back, looks like he’s in really good shape, and he’ll continue to get better.”

Chubb suffered a serious knee injury in 2023 and a broken foot in 2024. With Texans running back Joe Mixon now dealing with a foot injury, the Texans would like to see Chubb physically able to carry a heavy load. Chubb says he feels great, but it may not be realistic to think he can be the same ball carrier he once was.