 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_parsonsrequest_250801.jpg
Unpacking Parsons’ trade request from Cowboys
nbc_pft_playoffswalkout_v3_250801.jpg
Players could fulfill contract, sit out postseason
nbc_pft_hofstandards_250801.jpg
Pro Football Hall of Fame could use ‘upper room’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_parsonsrequest_250801.jpg
Unpacking Parsons’ trade request from Cowboys
nbc_pft_playoffswalkout_v3_250801.jpg
Players could fulfill contract, sit out postseason
nbc_pft_hofstandards_250801.jpg
Pro Football Hall of Fame could use ‘upper room’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

DeMeco Ryans on Nick Chubb: Guys age, it’s not always gonna be the same

  
Published August 2, 2025 08:10 AM

Texans running back Nick Chubb has been one of the most explosive ball carriers in football for most of his career, but the player who made all those big plays in Cleveland may not be the same one as the player who will turn 30 this year in Houston.

Asked about comparing Chubb, who has played in just 10 games over the last two seasons, to the younger and healthier version of him, Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans acknowledged he may not be the same.

“When it comes to Chubb, and how am I comparing him? You know, guys age. He’s been through a lot. It’s not always gonna be the same as his early years in the NFL, but what I hang my hat on with him is that this guy loves football. He’s physical, he plays the right way, he prepares himself the right way, really sharp guy when it comes to the protection scheme. He’s on it. He’s helping out the guys,” Ryans said. “I’m excited to see him play football, that’s what he’s always been, he’s always been a tremendous football player, especially when he’s healthy, so he’s still working his way back, looks like he’s in really good shape, and he’ll continue to get better.”

Chubb suffered a serious knee injury in 2023 and a broken foot in 2024. With Texans running back Joe Mixon now dealing with a foot injury, the Texans would like to see Chubb physically able to carry a heavy load. Chubb says he feels great, but it may not be realistic to think he can be the same ball carrier he once was.