DeMeco Ryans: Tank Dell is going to be an explosive playmaker for us

Quarterback C.J. Stroud’s preseason debut wasn’t a smashing success, but another member of the team’s 2023 draft class had a more positive night.

Third-round wide receiver Tank Dell finished the night with five catches for 65 yards and a touchdown. The touchdown came on a pass from Davis Mills that initially bounced off his hands before he was able to reel it in by holding the ball against his leg with his right hand.

After the game, Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said that the performance was a continuation of what the team has seen from Dell in practice.

“It was good to see Tank make some plays,” Ryans said. “We’ve seen him make a lot of plays throughout training camp, some of these same plays, so it was good to see him do the same thing here in a game. He’s going to be an explosive playmaker for us, and we look forward to him continuing to make some of those plays.”

Ryans’ hiring marked a fresh start for the Texans and the hope in Houston is that players like Dell and Stroud are centerpieces of a better team than the city has seen for several years.