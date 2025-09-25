DeMeco Ryans: Texans did not try to trade C.J. Gardner-Johnson

The abrupt decision to trade safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson was not preceded by an attempt to trade him.

That was the word from Texans coach DeMeco Ryans on Wednesday, who literally answered the question of whether the Texans tried to trade Gardner-Johnson with one word: “No.”

Ryans also told reporters it was “my decision to move on” from Gardner-Johnson. “I know it’s best for my team,” Ryans said.

Ryans declined to provide the reason for the decision.

“I’m not going to go into all the details of it,” Ryans said. “Coming from me, the head coach, it was the best for our team. That’s why I made the decision, so I’m not going into any further details on it.”

Ryans also was asked how the move makes the team better. Ryans responded by answering a seemingly different question.

“Today we had a really great practice, getting started with the [Tennessee] Titans,” Ryans said. “Really good team. Their young quarterback has done a really nice job. We’re seeing that they’ve changed play callers. They’re making some changes as well. But I’m excited for this next opportunity. We get another opportunity here at home. Collectively as a team, we’re excited about going out and playing better. That’s what we’re looking forward to. That’s what we’re focused on. We had a really great day of practice today. Great energy, great deliberate work from our coaches, from our players. Everybody’s just dialed in to what we need to do to go get a win.”

Were other players surprised by the sudden release of Gardner-Johnson?

“I don’t think it was a surprise,” Ryans said. “If it is, that’s the league. It’s always surprises each and every year in the league. So, if it’s a surprise to them, it’s OK. Everybody will be all right. A quick reset for everybody, refocus on what we need to focus on. Again, as I spoke about, we’re moving forward to how can we focus on beating the Titans. Again, it’s not about one person. It’s about our team going and trying to win a game.”

It remains odd that it happened, and Ryans’s reluctance to elaborate on the decision only adds to the perception that dysfunction has possibly returned to the Texans, after two seasons during which it seemingly had been eradicated.

Then again, cutting Gardner-Johnson may be an effort to counter potential dysfunction.

However they rebound from the move, the 0-3 Texans desperately need to avoid losing at home to the 0-3 Titans.