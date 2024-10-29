DeMeco Ryans: We’re excited to see who steps up next at receiver

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans opened his Wednesday press conference by announcing that Stefon Diggs will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL and said that the news is “definitely a blow” to the team’s offense.

Later in the press conference, Ryans’s attention turned toward how the team will move forward at the receiver spot. Nico Collins will miss at least one more game before he’s eligible to come off of injured reserve, so the team is missing two players that were a big part of their plans in the passing game.

The trade deadline is a week away, which led to a question for Ryans about whether he feels a need to augment the group as they head into the second half of the season. Ryans didn’t make it sound like that was a priority.

“We like the guys we have and our guys have been here,” Ryans said. “They’ve been working, understand how we do things and what we doe. We’re excited to see who steps up next.”

Tank Dell, Xavier Hutchinson, Robert Woods, John Metchie, and Steven Sims are the receivers on the 53-man roster in Houston. Dell has 24 catches and Hutchinson, Woods, and Metchie have combined for 12 catches so far this season.