nbc_pft_belichickfuturev2_241029.jpg
Possible landing spots for Belichick next season
nbc_pft_falconsv2_241029.jpg
Chances of Cousins leading ATL to NFC South title
nbc_pft_spayton_241029.jpg
Payton score drama with Panthers ‘feels personal’

Other PFT Content

Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Stefon Diggs out for season with torn ACL

  
Published October 29, 2024 01:39 PM

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs’s first season with the Texans is reportedly over.

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans announced on Tuesday that Diggs has been diagnosed with a torn ACL. Diggs left Sunday’s win over the Colts with a knee injury and went for further tests over the last couple of days.

Diggs arrived in Houston via a trade with the Bills this offseason and reworked his contract so that he will become a free agent this offseason. He’ll now head toward his next contract while coming off a serious injury.

Diggs had 47 catches for 496 yards and three touchdowns in his eight appearances this season.

The injury comes at a time when Nico Collins is on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, so a once-deep Texans receiving corps has been thinned out considerably. Tank Dell, John Metchie, Xavier Hutchinson, Robert Woods, and Steven Sims are the remaining receivers on the 53-man roster.