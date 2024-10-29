Stefon Diggs out for season with torn ACL

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs’s first season with the Texans is reportedly over.

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans announced on Tuesday that Diggs has been diagnosed with a torn ACL. Diggs left Sunday’s win over the Colts with a knee injury and went for further tests over the last couple of days.

Diggs arrived in Houston via a trade with the Bills this offseason and reworked his contract so that he will become a free agent this offseason. He’ll now head toward his next contract while coming off a serious injury.

Diggs had 47 catches for 496 yards and three touchdowns in his eight appearances this season.

The injury comes at a time when Nico Collins is on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, so a once-deep Texans receiving corps has been thinned out considerably. Tank Dell, John Metchie, Xavier Hutchinson, Robert Woods, and Steven Sims are the remaining receivers on the 53-man roster.