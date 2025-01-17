 Skip navigation
Dennis Allen interviews for Colts DC Friday

  
Published January 17, 2025 02:09 PM

Former Saints head coach Dennis Allen is making his pitch for a new job on Friday.

Word earlier this week was that Allen would interview with the Colts for their vacant defensive coordinator job and Albert Breer of SI.com reports that the interview is taking place on Friday.

Allen was fired by the Saints after opening the 2024 season with a 2-7 record and he was 18-25 overall during his time in New Orleans. Allen also struggled as the Raiders head coach earlier in his career, but he was a successful coordinator with the Saints before getting bumped up to the top job.

Steve Wilks, Lou Anarumo, Wink Martindale and Ephraim Banda have also interviewed for the coordinator position on Shane Steichen’s staff in Indianapolis.