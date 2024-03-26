Dennis Allen: Ryan Ramczyk’s availability for the coming season “remains to be seen”

Saints head coach Dennis Allen shared his concerns about offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk’s knee injury, noting that it could be an issue for the 2024 season.

It was a significant change from when Allen talked about Ramczyk’s knee at the scouting combine a few weeks ago, as Allen had noted that Ramczyk was doing better.

Via Matthew Paras of nola.com, Allen told reporters at the annual league meeting that Ramczyk’s availability “remains to be seen” after Ramczyk underwent offseason surgery to address a knee issue that sidelined him for five games in 2023.

“A few weeks ago, I was feeling a lot better about it, and yet I don’t know that I’m seeing as much progress as I was hoping to see at this point,” Allen said. “We got plenty of time. ... We’re just going to have to wait and see how that all goes as we go through all the offseason and as we get into the training camp aspect.”

Allen added, “It could be,” when asked if Ramczyk’s injury could be a concern for 2024.

The head coach also noted that the Saints have not discussed whether or not Ramczyk may need another surgery. But Allen began to feel more pessimistic about Ramczyk’s knee after visiting him during the offseason.

“There’s [a] long time before we kick the ball off,” Allen said. “I wouldn’t jump to any conclusions right now, but we’ll see how it goes over the next three, four, five, six months — whatever it is — before we get to the season.”