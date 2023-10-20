Dennis Allen: Saints are too inconsistent right now, that’s what’s causing us problems

Saints coach Dennis Allen was frustrated by his team’s inconsistency after Thursday night’s loss to the Jaguars.

“Our team is too inconsistent right now, and that’s what’s causing us problems,” Allen said after the game. “We’ll have to work to get that corrected. We have 10 days to get it done.”

Allen said the schedule, with some time off before getting to work on next week’s game against the Colts, should give the Saints some time to reflect on what’s going wrong and how to fix it.

“I told the team there’s a good little re-set,” Allen said. “We’ll re-set and we’ll evaluate a lot of things over the next four, five days as we’re starting to get into our next opponent and we’ll figure out how we can play a little better and be more consistent. If I had one word to say about where we’re at as a team, it’s that we’re a little inconsistent. That’s the challenge. We’ve got to become a more consistent football team.”

The Saints are in a bad division, the NFC South, and at 3-4 they’re far from out of playoff contention. But through seven games this season, their 34-0 win over the Patriots was the only game they played when they looked like a good football team from start to finish. Allen knows that has to change.