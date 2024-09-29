Dennis Allen: Taysom Hill has a new rib injury

Saints tight end Taysom Hill returned to the lineup on Sunday after missing last week’s loss to the Eagles with a chest injury, but he wasn’t able to finish the game after an injury to a similar part of the body.

After the game, Saints head coach Dennis Allen offered an update on Hill’s condition. Allen said that Hill did not aggravate the earlier injury and suffered an injury to ribs on the other side of his body.

Hill ran for two touchdowns before leaving the 29-27 loss and that left Alvin Kamara, who is dealing with a rib injury of his own, to carry the load in the backfield the rest of the way.

The Saints also saw linebacker Willie Gay leave the game with an injury and opened it without linebacker Demario Davis, guard Cesar Ruiz, and center Erik McCoy. McCoy is on injured reserve, but the team will hope to get some or all of the others back for their Week Five trip to Kansas City.