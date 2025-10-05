 Skip navigation
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 5
nbc_pft_grudenupdate_251003.jpg
Court denies request for rehearing in Gruden case
nbc_pft_patsbills_251003.jpg
Can Patriots match up against Bills in Week 5?

PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 5
nbc_pft_grudenupdate_251003.jpg
Court denies request for rehearing in Gruden case
nbc_pft_patsbills_251003.jpg
Can Patriots match up against Bills in Week 5?

Denver TD, two-point conversion gives Broncos 18-17 lead over Eagles

  
Published October 5, 2025 03:56 PM

The Broncos have taken a fourth-quarter lead over the Eagles in unconventional fashion.

After Bo Nix threw an 11-yard touchdown to Evan Engram, Denver’s offense lined up, went for two, and got it with a Nix pass to receiver Troy Franklin.

Conventional wisdom would have had the Broncos kick an extra point to tie the game at 17-17. But head coach Sean Payton elected to gamble and it paid off.

That play happened with 7:36 left in the final period.

After a slow start, Nix has now led the Broncos to touchdowns on consecutive drives to take the lead. The young quarterback converted a third-and-15 with a 34-yard pass to Courtland Sutton to keep the latest possession going.