Denzel Mims to sign with Jaguars

It didn’t take Denzel Mims long to find a new team.

After he was cut by the Steelers earlier this week, Mims has agreed to sign with the Jaguars, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Mims, 26, spent much of last season on Pittsburgh’s practice squad and signed a futures deal with the club after the season ended.

A Jets second-round pick in 2020, Mims caught 42 passes for 676 yards in his first three seasons with New York. He was traded to Detroit last summer but was waived in mid-August.

He has not played in a regular-season game since 2022.