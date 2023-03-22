 Skip navigation
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals "in better shape" than Round 1
Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
van Gisbergen feeling 'buzz' ahead of NASCAR debut
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men's 1500m

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals "in better shape" than Round 1
Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
Manchester City - Betting Preview
van Gisbergen feeling 'buzz' ahead of NASCAR debut
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men's 1500m

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Denzel Perryman agrees to one-year deal with Texans

  
Published March 22, 2023 09:35 AM
After the Texans signed Dalton Schultz and Devin Singletary, Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate whether the Panthers or Texans have the better supporting cast for a rookie QB.

The Texans are adding a linebacker.

Denzel Perryman has agreed to a one-year contract with Houston, according to multiple reports.

Perryman spent the last two seasons with the Raiders. He was a Pro Bowler in 2021 when he recorded 154 tackles, five tackles for loss, three QB hits, two fumble recoveries, and a forced fumble.

He was limited to 12 games last year, recording 83 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, a sack, and two interceptions.

Perryman was No. 91 on PFT’s list of top 100 free agents.

Perryman, 30, spent his first six seasons with the Chargers. He also had a brief stint with the Panthers in the 2021 preseason. He’s played 96 games with 77 starts.