Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome considered day-to-day

  
Published November 18, 2024 01:12 PM

After losing to the Saints on Sunday, the Browns have a quick turnaround to get ready for their Thursday night matchup with the Steelers.

They may have to face their division rival without some key players.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters in his Monday news conference that cornerback Denzel Ward (rib, ankle) and cornerback Greg Newsome (shoulder) are both considered day-to-day.

Ward recorded his first interception of the year on Sunday, also recording a forced fumble and fumble recovery. He leads the league with 17 passes defensed in 2024.

Stefanski also noted that tight end Geoff Swaim has a concussion and is out for Thursday night while in the protocol.

With left tackle Dawand Jones out for the season with what Stefanski noted is a fractured fibula, the Browns could turn back to Jedrick Wills at left tackle. But Wills is still dealing with a knee issue, so Cleveland will see how he does over the next few days before determining if he’ll play against Pittsburgh.