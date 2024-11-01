 Skip navigation
Denzel Ward questionable, David Njoku set to play for Browns

  
Published November 1, 2024 03:32 PM

Browns cornerback Denzel Ward returned to practice on Friday and the team is leaving the door open for him to play against the Chargers on Sunday.

Ward is listed as questionable after a limited practice in his first day back on the field after suffering a concussion in the Week Eight win over the Ravens. The concussion was the sixth of Ward’s NFL career, but he’s set to return to the lineup if he clears the concussion protocol in time to play this weekend.

Tight end David Njoku (ankle, hand) and left guard Joel Bitonio (foot) also returned to practice Friday. Neither player received an injury designation.

Linebackers Jordan Hicks (elbow, tricep) and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (neck) have been ruled out. Linebacker Khaleke Hudson (ankle) was added to the report on Friday and joins Ward in the questionable category.