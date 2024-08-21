Denzel Ward remains in concussion protocol after his fifth known head injury

Browns cornerback Denzel Ward still is not back to practice more than a week after hitting his head on the ground in a Aug. 12 practice.

Coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed Wednesday that Ward was diagnosed with a concussion and remains in the protocol.

It is the fifth documented concussion for Ward since the Browns drafted him in 2018.

Ward has earned Pro Bowl honors three times, including in 2023 when he played 13 games and totaled 34 tackles, two interceptions, 11 pass breakups and one forced fumble.

He has never played a full season.