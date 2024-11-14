Deommodore Lenoir on contract extension: I wanted to prove to the world who I am

49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir has always believed he was among the best at his position in the NFL. On Tuesday, the 49ers confirmed their belief in him with a five-year, $92 million extension.

“I was always the person [who] would be confident and then speaking aloud and saying stuff like, ‘I’m the best,’” Lenoir said Wednesday, via Nick Wagoner of ESPN. “But I wanted to prove to you guys first and prove to the world who I am.”

Lenoir made a quick first impression after the 49ers made him a fifth-round draft pick. Lenoir, though, cost the team with his physicality in rookie camp.

He posted video of himself jamming receivers in the camp, drawing the attention of the NFL and NFLPA. The 49ers were fined $100,000 and coach Kyle Shanahan was docked $50,000.

“He stuck out our first day of rookie camps when he got me fined a lot because you jam people too hard and then put it on the internet,” Shanahan said, laughing. “That was the first time I ever got mad at him, but I was really excited about it despite what it took away [from] my kids’ college tuition. But it showed we had the right type of dude.”

Lenoir’s career took off last season when the 49ers moved him into the slot in the nickel packages, and he made 84 tackles, 10 passes defended and three interceptions.

This season, Lenoir has 53 tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble. He also scooped and scored on a special teams play, returning the fumble 61 yards for his first career touchdown.

Lenoir cried when he learned the extension was done.

“Now I can finally pay Kyle back for [his son] Carter’s tuition,” Lenoir joked.