nbc_simms_bestbets_241024.jpg
Lions, Dolphins, Texans lead NFL Week 8 best bets
nbc_csu_bearscommanders_241024.jpg
NFL Week 8 preview: Bears vs. Commanders
steelers_giants_thumb.jpg
NFL Week 8 preview: Giants vs. Steelers

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Derek Carr again out of practice, but Chris Olave, Taysom Hill are full participants

  
Published October 24, 2024 06:35 PM

Saints quarterback Derek Carr remained out of practice Thursday.

Though Carr has resumed throwing as he works his way back from an oblique injury, Spencer Rattler is set to make his third start.

Rattler, who is on the practice report as a full participant with a hip injury, will have some additional weapons this week.

Wide receiver Chris Olave (concussion) and tight end Taysom Hill (ribs) returned to full participation Thursday after being limited Wednesday. Both are on track to return against the Chargers.

Center Connor McGovern (back) and offensive guard Cesar Ruiz (knee) also went from limited Wednesday to full participation Thursday.

Wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. (hip) was downgraded to non-participation after limited work Wednesday.

The rest of the team’s report remained the same.

Offensive guard Nick Saldiveri (shoulder) again sat out practice, and offensive lineman Lucas Patrick (chest), linebacker Pete Werner (hamstring), defensive tackle Khalen Saunders (back), running back Alvin Kamara (hand/rib) and tight end Juwan Johnson (shoulder) again were limited.