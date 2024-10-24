Derek Carr again out of practice, but Chris Olave, Taysom Hill are full participants

Saints quarterback Derek Carr remained out of practice Thursday.

Though Carr has resumed throwing as he works his way back from an oblique injury, Spencer Rattler is set to make his third start.

Rattler, who is on the practice report as a full participant with a hip injury, will have some additional weapons this week.

Wide receiver Chris Olave (concussion) and tight end Taysom Hill (ribs) returned to full participation Thursday after being limited Wednesday. Both are on track to return against the Chargers.

Center Connor McGovern (back) and offensive guard Cesar Ruiz (knee) also went from limited Wednesday to full participation Thursday.

Wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. (hip) was downgraded to non-participation after limited work Wednesday.

The rest of the team’s report remained the same.

Offensive guard Nick Saldiveri (shoulder) again sat out practice, and offensive lineman Lucas Patrick (chest), linebacker Pete Werner (hamstring), defensive tackle Khalen Saunders (back), running back Alvin Kamara (hand/rib) and tight end Juwan Johnson (shoulder) again were limited.