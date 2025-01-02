Derek Carr, Alvin Kamara remain out of Saints’ practice

It is growing increasingly likely that running back Alvin Kamara (groin) and quarterback Derek Carr (left hand) have played their last game for the Saints this season.

Both players remained out of practice Thursday.

Carr has missed the past three games with a broken left hand, and Kamara sat out the past two weeks with a groin injury.

“I’m going to leave that window open for both those guys for as long as possible because I know those guys have been just working their butts off on the rehab process,” interim coach Darren Rizzi said Wednesday, via Matthew Paras of The Advocate, “and I think I’m going to respect their wishes until we figure out that they can’t do it.”

The Saints also listed running back Kendre Miller (concussion) and defensive end Payton Turner (ankle) as non-participants. Linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (shoulder) was added to the report as a limited participant, and linebacker Pete Werner (concussion) returned to practice with limited work.

Tight end Juwan Johnson (knee) remained limited.