Derek Carr off injury report, set to play vs. Panthers

The Saints have a lengthy injury report heading into their Week 9 matchup with the Panthers, but they will have one critical player back on Sunday.

Quarterback Derek Carr has no injury designation and is set to return for the divisional contest.

Carr has not played since suffering an oblique injury in the Week 5 loss to the Chiefs, missing the last three games.

“Hopefully that’ll have a big positive impact,” head coach Dennis Allen said of Carr’s return in his Friday press conference, noting that the offense looked “really sharp” in practice. “My hope is that carries over into the game. But I think anytime you get a player like Derek that comes back, somebody with experience — he’s broken a lot of huddles throughout his career. So just being able to get the communication, everybody getting lined up, making sure everybody’s on the same page — I think that’ll improve with a veteran quarterback back there.”

Carr has completed 70.3 percent of his passes for 989 yards with eight touchdowns and four interceptions this season.

The Saints will not have cornerback Marshon Lattimore (hamstring), cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry (hamstring), receiver but Means (ankle), or running back Kendre Miller (hamstring), as they’ve all been ruled out.

Running back Jamaal Williams (groin) is doubtful.

Cornerback Rico Payton (back), receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. (hip), offensive lineman Nick Saldiveri (shoulder), offensive lineman Shane Lemieux (knee), linebacker Nephi Sewell (knee), and defensive tackle John Ridgeway (oblique) are all questionable.

Running back Alvin Kamara, safety Tyrann Mathieu (illness), and tight end Juwan Johnson (shoulder) are off the report and set to play.