nbc_pft_seahawkscards_241206.jpg
Cardinals ‘desperately’ need to win vs. Seahawks
nbc_pft_falconsvikings_241206.jpg
What to expect from Cousins in return to Minnesota
nbc_pft_cowboysplayoff_241206.jpg
Inside Cowboys’ chances of reaching the playoffs

Other PFT Content

NFL: Super Bowl LVII-NFLPA Press Conference
George Atallah leaves NFLPA after 15 years
Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Derek Carr suffered apparent fracture to left hand

  
Published December 8, 2024 06:03 PM

Saints quarterback Derek Carr appears to have a broken left hand.

That’s the Saints’ fear after the initial examination of the injury that knocked Carr out of today’s game against the Giants, according to NFL Network. Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reported that Carr had his left hand in a cast after the game.

Although the injury is not to Carr’s throwing hand, it would be tough for him to take a snap with a broken hand, and he would seem likely to miss some time. Given that the Saints are far out of playoff contention and there’s only four games left in the season, it wouldn’t be surprising if his season is over.

It also wouldn’t be surprising if his tenure with the Saints is over, given his contract and the realities of the Saints’ salary cap situation. It’s possible that attempting to leap for a first down and putting his left hand down to break his fall will be the last thing he does in a Saints uniform.