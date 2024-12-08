Derek Carr suffered apparent fracture to left hand

Saints quarterback Derek Carr appears to have a broken left hand.

That’s the Saints’ fear after the initial examination of the injury that knocked Carr out of today’s game against the Giants, according to NFL Network. Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reported that Carr had his left hand in a cast after the game.

Although the injury is not to Carr’s throwing hand, it would be tough for him to take a snap with a broken hand, and he would seem likely to miss some time. Given that the Saints are far out of playoff contention and there’s only four games left in the season, it wouldn’t be surprising if his season is over.

It also wouldn’t be surprising if his tenure with the Saints is over, given his contract and the realities of the Saints’ salary cap situation. It’s possible that attempting to leap for a first down and putting his left hand down to break his fall will be the last thing he does in a Saints uniform.