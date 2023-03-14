Derek Rivers agrees to one-year deal with Texans

The Texans are bringing back an edge rusher.

Houston is re-signing Derek Rivers to a one-year deal, according to multiple reports.

Rivers, who turns 29 in May, spent the 2022 season on injured reserve.

He last played five games in 2021 for Houston. He put up nine tackles two tackles for loss and a sack.

Rivers has appeared in 24 games with one start since 2018. He appeared in 14 contests for New England in 2018 and 2020. He also played five games for the Rams in 2020.