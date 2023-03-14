 Skip navigation
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
Manchester City - Betting Preview
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men's 1500m
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Derek Rivers agrees to one-year deal with Texans

  
Published March 14, 2023 12:06 PM
The Texans are bringing back an edge rusher.

Houston is re-signing Derek Rivers to a one-year deal, according to multiple reports.

Rivers, who turns 29 in May, spent the 2022 season on injured reserve.

He last played five games in 2021 for Houston. He put up nine tackles two tackles for loss and a sack.

Rivers has appeared in 24 games with one start since 2018. He appeared in 14 contests for New England in 2018 and 2020. He also played five games for the Rams in 2020.