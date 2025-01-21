 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_glennreax_v4_250122.jpg
Jets reportedly hire Glenn for HC ‘as expected’
mahomes.jpg
Can the Bills defense outlast the Chiefs offense?
nbc_csu_nfcchamp_250122.jpg
Simms: Eagles need better pass game vs. Commanders

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_glennreax_v4_250122.jpg
Jets reportedly hire Glenn for HC ‘as expected’
mahomes.jpg
Can the Bills defense outlast the Chiefs offense?
nbc_csu_nfcchamp_250122.jpg
Simms: Eagles need better pass game vs. Commanders

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Derek Stingley Jr.: I want to be in Houston forever

  
Published January 21, 2025 09:33 AM

Cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.'s third season with the Texans was his best as an NFL player and he hopes there are many more years in Houston to come.

Stingley missed 14 games with injuries over his first two seasons, but the third overall pick of the 2022 draft was healthy for the entire 2024 season and his increased availability worked out well. Stingley was voted to the All-Pro team after recording 54 tackles, five interceptions, and 18 passes defensed in the regular season and then picked up two interceptions and a forced fumble in Houston’s playoff win over the Chargers.

It all adds up to a good way to kick off his eligibility for a contract extension that Stingley said he’d welcome.

“Yeah, I want to be here forever,” Stingley said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC.

While Stingley would be happy to sign a long-term deal, he said he will “be here working out, taking care of me” while letting others handle any discussions about a contract. That approach worked out for him 2024, so it makes sense that Stingley will be running it back.