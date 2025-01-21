Derek Stingley Jr.: I want to be in Houston forever

Cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.'s third season with the Texans was his best as an NFL player and he hopes there are many more years in Houston to come.

Stingley missed 14 games with injuries over his first two seasons, but the third overall pick of the 2022 draft was healthy for the entire 2024 season and his increased availability worked out well. Stingley was voted to the All-Pro team after recording 54 tackles, five interceptions, and 18 passes defensed in the regular season and then picked up two interceptions and a forced fumble in Houston’s playoff win over the Chargers.

It all adds up to a good way to kick off his eligibility for a contract extension that Stingley said he’d welcome.

“Yeah, I want to be here forever,” Stingley said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC.

While Stingley would be happy to sign a long-term deal, he said he will “be here working out, taking care of me” while letting others handle any discussions about a contract. That approach worked out for him 2024, so it makes sense that Stingley will be running it back.