Derek Stingley returns to limited work; Nico Collins a full participant

  
Published October 2, 2025 05:55 PM

The Texans’ practice report delivered some promising injury news.

Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and wide receiver Nico Collins were upgraded from the work they got in on Wednesday.

Stingley, who missed Wednesday’s work with an oblique injury, returned to a limited practice on Thursday.

He initially injured his oblique in the season-opening loss to the Rams and aggravated it in a Week 3 loss to the Jaguars. Stingley missed the first two practice days last week before limited work on Friday.

Stingley started and played 47 of 50 defensive snaps in the win over the Titans and even made an interception.

Collins, who played 61 of 70 snaps Sunday despite his knee injury, was a full participant on Thursday.

Defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (shoulder) remained out of practice as the only player who did not participate.

Defensive end Denico Autry (knee) and safety Jaylen Reed (knee) again were limited. They were designated for return on Wednesday, which was their first practice of the season.

Tight end Harrison Bryant (shoulder) returned to full participation after limited work on Wednesday.