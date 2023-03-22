D’Ernest Johnson agrees to one-year deal with Jaguars

The Jaguars are adding some depth to their offensive backfield.

D’Ernest Johnson has agreed to sign a one-year deal with Jacksonville, according to multiple reports.

Johnson has spent the last four seasons with the Browns. He’s been behind Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt for most of his time with Cleveland, which limited his playing time — particularly in 2022.

But he was ready when called upon in 2021. He had 146 yards on 22 carries with a touchdown in a Week Seven victory over the Broncos. He also rushed for 99 yards in a start against the Patriots and 123 yards in the Week 18 win over Cincinnati.

While Johnson appeared in 15 games in 2022, he had just four carries for 17 yards. He was a heavy contributor on special teams, though, playing 200 snaps on the unit.

In all, Johnson has picked up 738 yards with three touchdowns on 141 carries along with 31 catches for 229 yards. He’s also averaged 24.8 yards on 26 kick returns.