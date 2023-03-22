 Skip navigation
Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
D'Ernest Johnson agrees to one-year deal with Jaguars

  
Published March 22, 2023 10:17 AM
nbc_pft_ridleyreinstated_230307
March 7, 2023 08:35 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore how much of a difference-maker Calvin Ridley will be with the Jags this season, after missing the 2022 NFL season due to a gambling suspension.

The Jaguars are adding some depth to their offensive backfield.

D’Ernest Johnson has agreed to sign a one-year deal with Jacksonville, according to multiple reports.

Johnson has spent the last four seasons with the Browns. He’s been behind Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt for most of his time with Cleveland, which limited his playing time — particularly in 2022.

But he was ready when called upon in 2021. He had 146 yards on 22 carries with a touchdown in a Week Seven victory over the Broncos. He also rushed for 99 yards in a start against the Patriots and 123 yards in the Week 18 win over Cincinnati.

While Johnson appeared in 15 games in 2022, he had just four carries for 17 yards. He was a heavy contributor on special teams, though, playing 200 snaps on the unit.

In all, Johnson has picked up 738 yards with three touchdowns on 141 carries along with 31 catches for 229 yards. He’s also averaged 24.8 yards on 26 kick returns.